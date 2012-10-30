* Russia's largest steam coal miner offers $70 mln for stake
* SUEK to potentially expand its ownership to over 50
percent
* Russian miners seek to invest in ports to cut costs
MOSCOW, Oct 30 A consortium led by SUEK
, Russia's largest steam coal miner, has offered the
highest bid for a stake in the Arctic port of Murmansk, an
adviser to the deal said on Tuesday, in a move that would lift
its holding to over 50 percent.
SUEK, along with a Cyprus-based firm affiliated with
Russia's largest privately-owned lender Alfa-Bank, offered 2.2
billion roubles ($69.9 million) for a 25.5 percent stake in the
port, Raiffeisen Investment said.
The company announced the acquisition of a 24.9 stake in the
port in February, and so the latest bid could potentially take
its ownership of the key Barents Sea hub to over 50 percent.
Sources close to the matter told Reuters earlier this year
that SUEK had already acquired a controlling stake of the
Murmansk seaport, but the company did not confirm or deny that
at the time.
SUEK spokesman Alexei Naumenko declined to comment, saying
the information would be disclosed later.
SUEK is not the only Russian coal exporter looking at
investing in Russian ports to move away from more expensive
terminals in Latvia and Estonia.
Murmansk, with shipping capacity of up to 14 million tonnes
of coal per year, exported over 10.8 million tonnes of coal last
year and expects to deliver the same amount this year.
Total Russian coal exports from leading ports increased 5
percent in August compared to the previous month due to an
uptick in output by major miners and a seasonal drop in domestic
demand, traders and port officials said on Tuesday.
($1 = 31.4637 Russian roubles)
(Reporting By Anastasia Lyrchikova Additional reporting by
Damir Khalmetov; Writing by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Mark
Potter)