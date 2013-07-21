MOSCOW, July 21 A Sukhoi Superjet made a belly
landing during a test flight on Sunday at Iceland's Keflavik
airport in Reykjavik, according to a statement by its Russian
manufacturer.
The Superjet program hit uncertainty last year after one of
its planes crashed in Indonesia during a promotional flight, in
which 45 people were killed.
At the final stage of a test flight to evaluate the Sukhoi
Superjet 100's automatic landing system on Sunday, the aircraft
"touched the runway with retracted landing gear," Sukhoi Civil
Aircraft said in a statement.
One certification centre expert injured his leg during
evacuation, but the other four people aboard were unharmed, the
statement said.
Sukhoi is currently looking at debt restructuring options to
support the Superjet program, which it expects to break even in
2015.
Sukhoi is part of state-owned United Aircraft Corp
, an umbrella corporation Russian President Vladimir
Putin created in 2006 to revive the country's aircraft industry
in partnership with Italy's Finmeccanica.
Sukhoi Civil Aircraft is 75 percent minus one share owned by
Sukhoi, which also makes military aircraft, and 25 percent plus
one share owned by Alenia, a unit of Finmeccanica.
(Reporting By Megan Davies; Editing by Nick Zieminski)