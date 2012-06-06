* Plans to take part in nationwide 4G licence allocation
* Analysts see small chances of Summa being awarded a
licence
* MTS, MegaFon, Vimpelcom, Rostelecom seen as likely winners
* Network rollout would be too costly for Summa - analyst
By Maria Kiselyova
MOSCOW, June 6 Russian investment group Summa
has emerged as a surprise contender for a next-generation
wireless licence, hoping to break the dominance of the country's
top telecoms after a previous attempt failed five years ago.
Analysts view Summa as a long shot, but the trading group
run by Ziyavudin Magomedov has demonstrated a strong ability to
close deals against the odds and is viewed as close to Prime
Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
Russia launched a tender last month for licences allowing
operators to provide wireless services using the LTE (Long Term
Evolution) technology, which promises download speeds more than
double that of the previous 3G standard and is designed for
data, rather than voice.
"We have always expressed interest in wireless technologies.
We believe that LTE broadband services will be a natural
addition to our fixed-line access network," Vladimir Androsik,
the chairman of Summa's telecom arm Summa Telecom, said in
comments emailed to Reuters by the company's press service.
Androsik added Summa Telecom would submit an application
within the required time.
There is scepticism that Summa will prevail, however.
Observers say Russia's Big Three mobile phone operators -
MTS, MegaFon and Vimpelcom, as well
as state-controlled Rostelecom, are the likely winners
as they have the best chances of meeting the tender criteria.
"Based on the terms of the tender that were published we see
that the Big Three and Rostelecom are the main contenders
because infrastructure and financial resources are on their
side. In our view, one should not expect any surprises here from
smaller players," said Viktor Klimovich, analyst at VTB Capital.
Klimovich added that there is a general view in the market
that if any of the big players fail to get a 4G licence, it will
be a destabilising factor for the industry.
"If we want to see a 4G network and want to see competition
on this market, I think the four big operators should get these
licenses," said Anna Lepetukhina, analyst at Troika Dialog.
SUMMA TELECOM
Summa, which trades oil and is branching into agricultural
commodities, is looking to increase its position in Russia.
It recently won the right to acquire a near 50 percent stake
in Russian state grain trader United Grain Company and is also
expected to buy control of transport group FESCO.
It also spans engineering and construction, oil and gas,
power utilities and metals and mining.
Lepetukhina at Troika said Summa Telecom could not compete
with the big four operators based on the tender scoring
criteria, such as experience in providing telecoms services and
length of its backbone network.
Founded in 2005, Summa Telecom was removed from a list of
contenders for 3G licenses in 2007 by Russia's telecoms
regulator as it lacked experience, while the licenses were
awarded to the Big Three carriers.
There are only four nationwide lots up for grabs at the
current tender, but the government is also considering awarding
regional licences for spectrum in the 2,570-2,620 MHz band no
later than nine months after summing up the results of the
federal tender - expected on July 12.
COSTLY ROLLOUT
Although operators will not have to pay for the acquisition
of the 4G licenses, each applicant must commit to investing at
least 15 billion roubles ($455 million) annually until 2019 in
network rollout and incur additional costs clearing the
spectrum, currently held by the military.
"It is very difficult to build a mobile network from
scratch, it requires massive investments, and the return on this
investment will be very low because it would have to compete
with serious players on this market. Even Rostelecom will find
it hard," said Lepetukhina.
"Summa is just a (fixed) broadband internet player, and
building such a network would be more costly for it than for any
of the big four players. I don't think it makes a big economic
sense," said Lepetukhina.
On June 5 the regulator said it had received applications
from the Big Three operators - MTS, MegaFon and Vimpelcom.
Rostelecom, Nordic telecoms group Tele2
and TTK, the telecoms unit of railway monopoly Russian Railways,
have said they also plan to take part in the tender. They have
until June 14 to submit their applications.