MOSCOW Dec 14 Russian investment and trading
group Summa has closed a deal to buy transport group Fesco
, bringing GHP Group as a minority shareholder to the
asset, Summa said on Friday.
Summa agreed to buy businessman Sergei Generalov's 56
percent in Fesco in June, and Summa's group president Alexander
Vinokurov said at the time it would make an offer to minority
shareholders.
Vinokurov indicated at the time that Summa ultimately wanted
to buy a total of 70 percent of Fesco.
It is unclear how big a stake Summa currently holds in
Fesco.
Owned by tycoon Ziyavudin Magomedov, Summa is partly backing
the purchase with $800 million of financing provided by Goldman
Sachs, ING and Raiffeisen Bank.
GHP, a financial group with a focus on wealth management,
real estate and direct investments, among other businesses, is
to get a minority stake in Fesco, Summa said. It did not provide
other details.
The purchase is Summa's latest move into Russia's ports and
rail sector, viewed as a high-growth opportunity by business
tycoons and investors because of its importance in carrying
Russia's valuable metals and grain exports out of the country.
Fesco's portfolio includes 21 percent of state-controlled
rail group Transcontainer . The Russian
government has said it wants to further privatise
Transcontainer, but it is not yet clear how much will be put on
the auction block or when.
Summa's assets include Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port
. It agreed to buy a 50 percent-minus-one-share stake
in state grain trader United Grain Company for almost 6 billion
roubles earlier this year.