MOSCOW, June 6 Russian investment group Summa
wants to break up the dominance of the country's top
communication operators and bid for a next-generation wireless
licence, daily paper Kommersant reports, citing Vladimir
Androsik, chairman of Summa's board.
Summa, owned by Ziyavudin Magomedov, which actively trades
oil and is branching into agricultural commodities, is looking
to increase its position as an investment and trading group in
Russia.
Magomedov is viewed in the industry as having close ties to
Dmitry Medvedev, who was appointed as prime minister by
President Vladimir Putin.
Russia's Big Three mobile phone operators - MTS,
MegaFon and Vimpelcom - as well as
state-controlled Rostelecom are widely seen as the
likely winners as they have best chances to meet the scoring
criteria.