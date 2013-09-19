* Eyes top-line growth of 25 pct in 2014
* To open 1,000 convenience stores, 350 cosmetics shops
* Free cash flow to turn positive next year
* Open to acquisitions if the price is right
By Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar
KRASNODAR, Russia, Sept 19 Sergei Galitsky,
founder of Russia's leading food retailer Magnit,
would like investors to value his 15-year-old business as a
mature company.
Yet he still wants to open three new stores every day and
forecasts sales growth at Magnit will only slow slightly next
year to 25 percent from close to 30 percent this year.
From a single shop in his home city of Krasnodar, the
46-year-old has built an empire of 7,500 stores which turned
over $14 billion last year, having outflanked rivals by
targeting the provinces of the world's largest nation by area.
Magnit, whose red and white italicised logo has become a
common sight in Russia's provincial towns and cities, now
expects to generate positive free cash flow for the first time
next year.
That puts it in a position to contemplate acquisitions after
years of rapid expansion.
"We have no growth mania. We need profitability. If we see
that growth comes to the detriment (of margins) we won't grow.
What is most important is to keep the company healthy and
profitable," Galitsky said in an interview ahead of next week's
annual Reuters Russia Investment Summit.
Magnit, whose "Always Low Prices" slogan helps pull in more
than 10 million people a day to its stores, recently became the
largest Russian food retailer by sales when it overtook
struggling rival X5.
It has kept prices competitive and defended margins by
exploiting economies of scale and keeping a firm grip on costs.
"We will keep growing but no longer so (fast). We will
surprise investors but no longer so (much). It's already very
hard to perform such exploits with our scale," Galitsky said
this week at his headquarters, 1,300 km (800 miles) south of
Moscow, in a grain-producing region on the Black Sea coast.
LIKE A BOND
Leaning on a big oval table in his modestly-furnished
office, the tall, lean Galitsky struck a more reserved tone than
in the past. "We want to be a secure investment, a little bit
like a bond," he said.
Magnit recently raised its dividend payout ratio, returning
shareholders 30 percent of its first-half net profit, up from 19
percent a year ago.
The payout will keep free cash flow negative this year but
Galitsky said that should turn positive in 2014 - despite plans
to invest another $1.8 to $2 billion in expansion.
"We believe that the market still allows us to invest so
much. When the market stops allowing it, we will invent
something new, we have ideas, or will distribute (profits) in
dividends - investors will be hardly upset," he said.
Magnit's London-listed stock has risen by 133 percent since
it floated in 2006 at $27, putting a valuation on the business
of $30 billion.
Investors impressed by the growth story have put a large
valuation premium on Magnit. Galitsky sought to cool some of
that enthusiasm, yet he stressed that low- to middle-income
shoppers will continue to buy essentials at his stores even as
Russia's $2 trillion economy hits a soft patch.
Magnit is valued at an estimated 2013 enterprise value to
EBITDA multiple of 18.5 times, Credit Suisse estimates.
Enterprise value is the combined value of equity and debt -
effectively the cost of acquiring a company. EBITDA (earnings
before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation)
measures the capacity to cover the cost of its equity and debt.
Among its competitors, X5 trades on an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7
times, Dixy at 6.5 times and O'Key at 10.8
times. Magnit is pricier too than other emerging market peers in
South Africa and is valued 66 percent more dearly than Turkey's
Migros.
Galitsky puts Magnit's rich share price down to exaggerated
expectations of continued rapid growth among some investors,
setbacks at rivals and a lack of quality stocks on the Russian
market.
"Investors would be happy if they did not have to pay high
but they probably just don't have much choice," he said. "And
we've proved ... that we are a safe stock."
Magnit will this year meet the top end of its 27 to 30
percent sales growth forecast and is on track to open 1,100
convenience stores and 60 hypermarkets, Galitsky said.
Even with next year's slight slowdown in top-line growth,
Galitsky still hopes to open more than 1,000 convenience stores
and 350 cosmetics shops.
IN A WAR
Magnit has built a 6 percent share of the Russian grocery
market by grabbing business from standalone shops, outdoor
markets and kiosks. But the market is getting more competitive.
"I wake up every morning and have a pile of problems. We are
in a war, all hell is let loose, we rush into battle and run.
This is what matters to me - I don't need (other) motivation."
Galitsky admitted the company was open to acquisitions to
help it keep growing in the maturing market.
"If anyone finally considers selling at a fair price - we
will immediately buy," he said. "All chains are interesting for
us but it's always a question of price."
Galitsky owns 42 percent of Magnit, which employs 200,000
workers, has 18 distribution centres and runs a fleet of 5,000
trucks. Together with the management he controls around 50
percent, a level he calls a "safety indicator" for investors.
As long as he has enough money to finance his own projects
such as the construction of a stadium for top-flight soccer club
FC Krasnodar, Galitsky has no plans to sell down his shares.
"I will try to avoid it. I want to control the company but I
don't know how life goes," he said. "We are already a big
company, and the larger our capitalisation is, the lower goes
the threshold for control."
But losing his grip on operational management now, "in the
middle of the path", would be destructive, said Galitsky, whose
Magnit stake is worth nearly $13 billion.
"Ordinary people think: 'Why? He earned his breakfast long
ago'," he said. "But it does not work like that. This is my
life."
(Additional reporting by Olga Sichkar; Editing by Douglas
Busvine and David Holmes)