MOSCOW, Sept 26 Metals giant Norilsk Nickel
will merge its offices in Asia, including one in Hong
Kong and several in China, into one operation in Singapore as
low taxes draw commodities firms there at a time of growing
regulation in Europe.
"It will become an Asia-Pacific hub... It will give us a
certain tax optimisation. In that respect Singapore is more
attractive than Hong Kong," Vladimir Strzhalkovsky, chief
executive of Norilsk, told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.
He added that Norilsk, the world's largest nickel and
palladium miner, will keep its trading offices in London and
Geneva but reduce the number of staff and transfer some
operations - such as India-focused sales - to Singapore.
London and Geneva have long been hubs of commodities trade
with Switzerland gradually winning the upper hand over the
British capital by offering preferrential tax deals to big
clients.
Tightening financial and disclosure regulations in Britain
have also prompted more firms to migrate their operations to
Geneva.
As Asian economic growth led by China has caused a shift in
global commodities demand centre from West to East, many
commodities houses started to shift large parts of their
operations to Singapore, also attracted by the southeast Asian
city-state's low tax environment and soft disclosure rules.
Strzhalkovsky said the trend will only accelerate.
"The Swiss legislation is moving closer and closer to
Europe's and as a result big companies, which want to keep their
tax and other preferential arrangements, are thinking about
moving to Singapore," he said.
The trend is a blow to the Swiss government at a time when
authorities are seeking to promote trading as a source of
alternative income to crisis-hit banking.
Commodities trader Trafigura became the latest example
earlier this year when it moved its main trading centre to
Singapore from Geneva.
Trafigura is a shareholder in Norilsk, and several years ago
controlled as much as 8 percent in the miner.
Strzhalkovsky declined to comment on the size of the current
stake and said that cooperation between the two on the trading
side was relatively small.
"There are some small sales (to Trafigura) but they are not
strategic," he said.
Strzhalkovsky said the structure of sales by Norilsk to its
main clients in the Asia-Pacific, Europe and the United States
would not change significantly after the departure of the firm's
chief trader.
Deputy general director and head of sales Viktor Sprogis
quit in July after an 11-year stint to "focus on his own
project". He was replaced by Oleg Pivovarchuk,
first deputy general director for external economic activities.
"You can't do the same job for 10 years," said Strzhalkovsky
without giving more details on the reasons behind Sprogis'
departure.
($1 = 30.9502 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Polina Devitt and Melissa
Akin, editing by William Hardy)