By Polina Devitt
MOSCOW, Sept 22 Asian companies will replace
Western majors if they quit energy projects in Russia due to
sanctions over Moscow's role in Ukraine, Natural Resources
Minister Sergei Donskoi said.
Donskoi told Reuters that Asian companies had signalled
their interest as the United States targeted cooperation with
Russia in exploring or producing oil from the Arctic offshore,
deep water or shale projects. Those companies affected by the
sanctions have until Sept. 26 to stop work.
"They (Asian companies) have showed their interest," Donskoi
said in an interview at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.
"We have many companies, not only from the developed
countries, but also from developing markets, which are ready to
work with us," the minister said.
"They have resources and, in some cases, technologies, which
can be adapted and developed here. That's why we have ways to
solve the issues and problems related to sanctions."
The remote and unconventional oil deposits are crucial for
Russia's goal of maintaining production of crude oil at about 10
million barrels per day and President Vladimir Putin has ordered
companies to try to find ways of reducing Russia's reliance on
foreign companies for expertise in these areas.
But some analysts say that replacing those companies already
involved in exploration would take years, delaying projects
which Russia hopes will begin production in around 3-5 years.
On Friday, ExxonMobil said it would stop drilling in
Russia's Arctic but had received a short extension from the U.S.
Treasury Department to wind down a rig at the well beyond the 14
days outlined in the sanctions.
According to its partner - Russian state oil company Rosneft
- Exxon was continuing exploration drilling on
Saturday.
CONFIDENCE
Donskoi said Russia had not changed its long-term plans on
hard-to-recover oil and was discussing ways to support the
exploration sector.
He was confident that Western majors would remain committed
to oil and gas projects in Russia after Washington imposed
sanctions on Russia's leading energy companies - Russian state
gas company Gazprom, its oil arm Gazprom Neft
, oil majors Lukoil, Surgutneftegas
and Rosneft.
"As to ... foreign companies, which work with Gazprom Neft
and Gazprom - nobody has announced their intention of leaving a
project," he said.
Asked whether Russia could offer stakes in Gazprom's
Siberian gas deposit - Kovykta and Chayanda - to Chinese
companies, Donskoi said that should be decided by Gazprom.
On Bashneft, whose owner Russian billionaire
Vladimir Yevtushenkov was charged with money laundering last
week, Donskoi said he had no complaints as to how it was
developing its Trebs and Titov oil deposits in northern Russia
jointly with Lukoil.
Analysts said Yevtushenkov's arrest may be aimed at putting
pressure on the businessman to sell the shares in Bashneft to
Rosneft, led by an ally of Putin. Rosneft has denied the
allegations.
