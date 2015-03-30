BRIEF-Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
MOSCOW, March 30 The cash reserves at Russia's third-largest oil producer Surgutneftegaz have swelled 80 percent to 1.8 trillion roubles ($31.2 billion), company data and Reuters calculations showed on Monday.
At the end of 2013, Surgutneftegaz's cash pile, which includes bank deposits and cash on hand, had stood at 1.02 trillion roubles.
($1 = 57.7290 roubles) (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush)
* Adds RBC Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Evercore ISI, Macquarie Capital, Liontree and Raymond James are underwriters to IPO Source text : http://bit.ly/2pUtZxv