MOSCOW, March 30 The cash reserves at Russia's third-largest oil producer Surgutneftegaz have swelled 80 percent to 1.8 trillion roubles ($31.2 billion), company data and Reuters calculations showed on Monday.

At the end of 2013, Surgutneftegaz's cash pile, which includes bank deposits and cash on hand, had stood at 1.02 trillion roubles.

($1 = 57.7290 roubles) (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush)