(Adds quote, Putin comments)
By Olesya Astakhova
MOSCOW, March 30 Cash reserves at Russia's
third-largest oil producer Surgutneftegaz have jumped 80 percent
to 1.8 trillion roubles ($31.2 billion), company data and
Reuters calculations showed on Monday.
At the end of 2013, Surgutneftegaz's cash pile, which
includes bank deposits and cash on hand, had stood at 1.02
trillion roubles. The increase appears to be largely the result
of the rouble's 40 percent slide against the dollar since then.
Surgutneftegaz has kept its ownership structure shrouded in
secrecy and has given minority shareholders no information on
plans for its cash pile.
The company announced its 2014 net profit under Russian
Accounting Standards, which is a base for dividend payout
calculations, had jumped to 891.9 billion roubles from 256.5
billion roubles in 2013.
Revenue increased to 862.6 billion roubles from 814.2
billion roubles. Surgut has not explained the reason behind the
increase. Its ordinary shares were up 2.12 percent by the end of
the trading day, in line with the broader market.
"The company got the bulk of the profit from the differences
in foreign currencies rates. The company works as a quasi-bank
or a financial investor. They can stop producing oil and live
off the forex gains," said Vitaly Kryukov, an analyst at Small
Letters analytical agency.
Surgutneftegaz, run since 1984 by 63-year-old Vladimir
Bogdanov, has no Western debt, no foreign partners at its huge
Siberian fields and uses no Western drilling technology, making
it virtually immune to sanctions imposed on Russia over its role
in the Ukraine conflict.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Bogdanov was "very
conservative" in managing his assets, in rare comments about one
of the country's most reclusive companies.
At a meeting with Internet entrepreneurs on Friday, Putin
told a businessman from Surgut, the West Siberian city where the
oil firm is based, that he should ask Bogdanov for support for
his project.
"Ask Vladimir Leonidovich (Bogdanov) at Surgutneftegaz, he
is rich, he has the biggest bank. It's just that he is very
conservative in working with his assets," Putin said during the
meeting in his Novo-Ogaryovo residence just outside Moscow.
Market watchers have long speculated that Surgutneftegaz
could end up in state hands or be acquired by Kremlin-friendly
oligarchs, and the years of silence about its ownership fuelled
talk that a change in influence might have already taken place.
($1 = 57.7290 roubles)
(Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush and David
Evans)