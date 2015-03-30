(Adds quote, Putin comments)

By Olesya Astakhova

MOSCOW, March 30 Cash reserves at Russia's third-largest oil producer Surgutneftegaz have jumped 80 percent to 1.8 trillion roubles ($31.2 billion), company data and Reuters calculations showed on Monday.

At the end of 2013, Surgutneftegaz's cash pile, which includes bank deposits and cash on hand, had stood at 1.02 trillion roubles. The increase appears to be largely the result of the rouble's 40 percent slide against the dollar since then.

Surgutneftegaz has kept its ownership structure shrouded in secrecy and has given minority shareholders no information on plans for its cash pile.

The company announced its 2014 net profit under Russian Accounting Standards, which is a base for dividend payout calculations, had jumped to 891.9 billion roubles from 256.5 billion roubles in 2013.

Revenue increased to 862.6 billion roubles from 814.2 billion roubles. Surgut has not explained the reason behind the increase. Its ordinary shares were up 2.12 percent by the end of the trading day, in line with the broader market.

"The company got the bulk of the profit from the differences in foreign currencies rates. The company works as a quasi-bank or a financial investor. They can stop producing oil and live off the forex gains," said Vitaly Kryukov, an analyst at Small Letters analytical agency.

Surgutneftegaz, run since 1984 by 63-year-old Vladimir Bogdanov, has no Western debt, no foreign partners at its huge Siberian fields and uses no Western drilling technology, making it virtually immune to sanctions imposed on Russia over its role in the Ukraine conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Bogdanov was "very conservative" in managing his assets, in rare comments about one of the country's most reclusive companies.

At a meeting with Internet entrepreneurs on Friday, Putin told a businessman from Surgut, the West Siberian city where the oil firm is based, that he should ask Bogdanov for support for his project.

"Ask Vladimir Leonidovich (Bogdanov) at Surgutneftegaz, he is rich, he has the biggest bank. It's just that he is very conservative in working with his assets," Putin said during the meeting in his Novo-Ogaryovo residence just outside Moscow.

Market watchers have long speculated that Surgutneftegaz could end up in state hands or be acquired by Kremlin-friendly oligarchs, and the years of silence about its ownership fuelled talk that a change in influence might have already taken place. ($1 = 57.7290 roubles) (Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush and David Evans)