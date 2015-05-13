MOSCOW May 13 Russia's third-largest crude oil
producer Surgutneftegas denied on Wednesday a
Bloomberg report that the company could possibly take a stake in
the country's top oil firm, Rosneft.
On Tuesday, Bloomberg said Surgut, which has amassed more
than $30 billion in cash reserves, may acquire a 19.5 percent
stake in Rosneft after the company asked the state for funds to
weather an economic crisis.
"The contents of the abovementioned publication have no
grounds whatsoever," Surgut said in a statement.
Preferred shares in Surgut, traded in Moscow, rose more than
4 percent on the statement.
