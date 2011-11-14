MOSCOW Nov 14 Surgutneftegaz, Russia's fourth-largest oil company, saw its net profit more than double to 197.54 billion roubles ($6.5 billion) in the first nine months of 2011 from the previous year, the company said on Monday.

The company posted a net income of 83.61 billion roubles under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) for the same period last year when oil prices were much lower.

Unlike many other Russian oil firms Surgut does not report to international accounting standards. It is also free of debt and analysts have estimated it has a cash pile of more than $20 billion.

($1 = 30.368 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)