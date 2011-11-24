MOSCOW Nov 24 Russia's fourth-largest crude producer Surgutneftegaz, is unlikely to fully replace its oil reserves this year, a company official told Reuters on Thursday.

"The company is sticking to its oil production forecast of around 61 million tonnes for this year, while the company's total reserves growth is seen at some 60 million tonnes," said Nadezhda Sergeeva, who is in charge of Surgut's subsoil department. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by John Bowker)