* Surgut launches third East Siberia oilfield
* Company expects oil output to grow this year to 61 mln T
MOSCOW Dec 20 Russia's third-largest
crude oil producing company Surgutneftegaz said on
Tuesday it had launched production at a greenfield in East
Siberia, a region crucial for stable oil output in the world's
top energy producer.
Surgutneftegaz, one of Russia's most reclusive oil company,
located in the West Siberian city of Surgut, said it started oil
output at North-Talakanskoye field in the Republic of Yakutia.
Production at the field is expected at 800,000 tonnes
(16,000 barrels per day) in 2013.
North-Talakanskoye is the third field commissioned by
Surgutneftegaz in Yakutia after it launched Talakan in 2008 and
Alinskoye a year later. The fields are plugged into the East
Siberia - Pacific Ocean pipeline to China.
This year, Surgutneftegaz managed to reverse a decline in
its output, mostly by ramping up production at Talakan field.
The company expects its overall oil production to grow to 61
million tonnes this year from 59.5 million tonnes in 2010.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by James Jukwey)