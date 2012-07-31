MOSCOW, July 31 Russia's fourth-largest crude producer, Surgutneftegaz, posted a net profit of 101.45 billion roubles ($3.15 billion) in the first six months, up 30 percent from the same period last year, the company said on Tuesday.

Surgut had a net profit of 77.78 billion roubles in the first half of last year.

Unlike its domestic peers, the company still reports only under Russian accounting standards but is expected to start disclosing under international standards starting from 2013 at the latest.