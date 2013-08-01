MOSCOW Aug 1 Surgutneftegas, Russia's third largest oil company, posted 154.2 billion roubles ($4.7 billion) in first-half net profit, an increase of 52 percent year-on-year, the company said on Thursday.

Revenue fell 4 percent to 378.2 billion roubles, the company, based in the Siberian town of Surgut, said on its website.

Surgutneftegas did not give a reason for the rise in net profit. Its crude production reached 30.4 million tonnes of oil (1.2 million barrels per day) in the first half, little-changed from the same period a year ago.

Unlike other Russian oil companies, Surgutneftegas held 879.6 billion roubles in short and long-term deposits in several Russian banks at the end of last year, which allowed it to earn almost 28 billion roubles in interest payments.

The company, whose largest official shareholder is its chief executive Vladimir Bogdanov with a 0.3 percent stake, published its results under Russian accounting standards.

In April, it resumed the practice of publishing results under international reporting standards, which are disclosed once a year. ($1 = 33.0374 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Alessandra Prentice and Elizabeth Piper)