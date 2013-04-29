* International accounts expected for first time since 2002

* Surgut believed to have $30 bln cash

* Trades at discount to peers LUKOIL, Rosneft

* Ownership structure, treasury stock in focus

* Investors urge more dividend, transparency

By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, April 29 Who owns Russia's third-largest oil company, Siberian Surgutneftegas? Investors interested in the cash-rich Siberian producer, which trades at a discount to peers, may be about to find out.

The secretive company, known as Surgut, the name of Siberia's oil capital, will publish results to international standards for the first time in over a decade on Tuesday.

Since 2002, when it last published results to international accounting standards, the prevailing assumption has been that Surgut affiliates own a large stake, giving management control.

The company, which pumps more oil than OPEC member Libya, has only made the most limited disclosures over the years as to who owns a controlling interest.

It has also accumulated cash estimated by analysts at around $30 billion - tempting some risk-seeking investors to speculate that part of the hoard may one day be returned to shareholders.

Company filings show over a third of Surgut is controlled via its own pension fund. Some investors hope Surgut will give more detail under the IFRS results new Russian laws require.

The prospect that Surgut's secrets may be revealed has led many analysts to issue 'buy' recommendations, given the low valuations and prospects of higher dividends.

Surgut trades at a discount on EV/EBITDA basis to Russian oil companies such as LUKOIL and Rosneft in part because investors have little more to judge it by than the company's Russian-standard accounts, which are often poorly understood by international investors.

"I don't rule out that some of the cash pile will go to shareholders in form of dividends," said Alexei Kokin, an analyst at Uralsib brokerage.

"I believe that this (payments) may happen within next three years," added Kokin, who has a 'buy' rating on Surgut's ordinary and preferred shares. Surgut preferreds pay a historic dividend yield of 9.7 percent.

Surgut is targeting stable long-term oil production, suggesting its appetite to plough capital into new projects is limited, analysts note.

DISCLOSURE CALLS

Analysts including Ildar Davletshin of Moscow-based investment bank Renaissance Capital say, however, that Surgut could still avoid revealing ownership details by shifting shares to affiliates to keep them from falling under IFRS disclosure requirements, which are tighter than Russian standards.

Company spokesman Alexei Artemenko declined to say whether the bulk of Surgut's shares were effectively held in treasury.

"Management has said that, as of March 31 2013, the number of shareholders stood at 34,613," he said by phone from Surgut, declining to comment further on the company's ownership.

Russia-dedicated funds have pressed unsuccessfully for Surgut to annul 62 percent of its shares, which they claim it controls through a network of subsidiaries.

The company was also a target for anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny, who encouraged Surgut to reveal its structure before he became a leader of Russia's opposition movement.

In terms of profit, chief executive Vladimir Bogdanov, who has run the company since 1984, has said there would be "few differences to our Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) results" in the forthcoming report.

Surgut reported a 31 percent year-on-year fall in net profit in 2012 to 161 billion roubles ($5.2 billion) under RAS.

In November 2002 Surgut disclosed 2001 accounts to U.S. GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) standards. ($1 = 31.1237 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Helen Massy-Beresford)