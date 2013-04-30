MOSCOW, April 30 Russia's No.3 oil firm
Surgutneftegas on Tuesday disclosed a cash pile of
897.61 billion roubles ($29 billion) as of Dec. 31, as it
reported results to International Financial Reporting Standards
for the first time in more than 10 years.
Surgutneftegas, the most reclusive of Russia's
publicly-traded companies, said its 2012 IFRS net income stood
at 180.12 billion roubles, compared to 160.94 billion roubles it
reported in March under Russian Accounting Standards.
($1 = 30.9212 Russian roubles)
