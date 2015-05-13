GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil spill leaves commodities spinning, safe-havens shine
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
MOSCOW May 13 Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Wednesday he hadn't heard about the possible sale of a stake in the country's top oil producer Rosneft to Surgutneftegaz, local agencies reported.
Interfax news agency quoted him as saying he hadn't discussed the issue and hadn't received any relevant documents. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
LONDON, May 5 Britain said on Friday it could introduce a scrappage scheme to get the most polluting cars and vans off its roads and charge some drivers of old vehicles to enter parts of the country, as it strives to improve air quality.