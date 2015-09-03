(Adds details, background)
MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russia's Surgut will
launch its Shpilman oil field in Siberia on Thursday, the
Russian government said on its website, in the latest sign the
weak rouble is helping the country offset the impact of low
global oil prices.
Russia, one of the world's largest crude producers, has been
pumping oil at a post-Soviet record of around 10.7 million
barrels per day this year, thanks to new oil fields coming on
stream and the use of modern technologies at existing fields.
Low oil prices have not yet hit Russian oil production hard
because the weak rouble offsets losses and makes Russian energy
firms among the most profitable globally.
In a statement, the government said that Prime Minister
Dmitry Medvedev plans to hold a video conference later on
Thursday during which Shpilman oil field will be officially
launched.
In June, Russian news agencies quoted Surgut's CEO Vladimir
Bogdanov as saying that Shpilman was expected to produce about
50,000 tonnes of oil in 2015.
Shpilman is expected to produce 2.5 million-3 million tonnes
of oil per year at its full capacity, compared with Surgut's
total extraction of 61 million to 62 million tonnes.
