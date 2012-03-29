MOSCOW, March 29 Surgutneftegas, Russia's fourth-largest oil company, reported a 81 percent year-on-year rise in 2011 net profit to 233.158 billion roubles ($7.93 billion), the company said on Thursday.

The results are to Russian Accounting Standards. Surgut is expected to start disclose its financials to international standards starting from 2013 at the latest.

Troika Dialog analysts say that under the company's payout policy, the dividend on the preferred shares will come to 2.148 roubles per share, for a 10.3 percent yield.

The company did not give the reason for bigger profits in 2011 when oil prices were stronger than in 2010. ($1 = 29.3845 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)