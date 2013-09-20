* Putin's longtime "grey cardinal" is back in the Kremlin
* Seen as bid for more balance in Putin's inner circle
* Limited role gives Surkov a foot in the door again
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Sept 20 President Vladimir Putin named
his former deputy chief of staff Vladislav Surkov as an aide on
Friday, bringing back the creator of modern Russia's tightly
controlled political system just four months after he quit the
government in a power struggle.
Surkov's return is likely to be seen as an effort by Putin
to strengthen the more liberal camp in his Kremlin inner circle
and balance out hawks who have seemed dominant since the former
KGB spy began a third presidential term last year.
He was pushed from the Kremlin in 2011, after street
protests against the system he helped create, and spent a year
in government as a deputy prime minister before quitting in May
after a dispute with investigators looking into suspected fraud.
His departure from the Kremlin administration was seen as a
move to appease protesters itching for a stronger political
voice, and his exit from Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's
cabinet was widely seen as a victory for conservatives.
The "grey cardinal", so called because of the influence he
wielded behind the scenes, helped build what is known as
"sovereign democracy" and, as Putin's top political aide,
concentrate power in the president's hands in his first,
2000-2008 term.
His sway may not be so strong this time around.
Putin's decree did not specify Surkov's responsibilities,
but his spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told Ekho Moskvy radio he
would advise the president on aid to the Moscow-backed breakaway
Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, which Russia
recognised as independent after a brief 2008 war with Georgia.
SURKOV THE SURVIVOR
However, the appointment gives Surkov, who turns 49 on
Saturday, access to Putin's ear early in a six-year term that
the 60-year-old has said may not be his last.
Appointed to the presidential administration in 1999, Surkov
helped engineer the handover of power from Boris Yeltsin on the
last day of that year, then stayed on through Putin's first two
terms and most of that of Dmitry Medvedev, steered into the
Kremlin in 2008.
While his duties on the surface appear limited to a small
slice of foreign policy, many Russians find it hard to imagine a
man both allies and foes have described as a puppet master
keeping his hands out of domestic politics.
Putin likes to maintain a balance of forces around him and
often rotates people he trusts into different jobs. He has a
limited pool to pick from, and senior officials who quit or are
dismissed rarely then openly oppose Kremlin authority.
His appointment could be meant to take Kremlin conservatives
down a peg at a time when small gestures toward opponents
suggest Putin is thinking hard about how to ensure political
stability in a tough economic climate.
With hard-nosed Vyacheslav Volodin in the post his subtler
rival Surkov once occupied, Putin has championed conservative
values and what Kremlin critics say is a clampdown on dissent
through restrictive laws and court cases against opponents.
While Putin faces no imminent threat to his rule, a strong
showing for opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a Moscow mayoral
election seem to have deepened debate in the Kremlin about
whether to ease up on opponents.
Some analysts speculated Surkov's advisory duties would be
broadened to include ties with Ukraine, a big neighbour Putin is
struggling to keep from signing agreements with the European
Union that would wrest it further from Russia's orbit.
Surkov could not be reached for comment.
He replaces Tatyana Golikova, a former health minister. Her
appointment as head of the Audit Chamber, a financial oversight
body, was confirmed by parliament on Friday.
