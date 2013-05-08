* Ex-Putin aide loses out in power struggle
* Putin criticised government at meeting on Tuesday
* Speculation mounts of Medvedev-Putin rift
(Adds quotes from source close to Kremlin)
By Timothy Heritage
MOSCOW, May 8 Deputy Prime Minister Vladislav
Surkov, once one of Russia's most influential men and the
creator of Vladimir Putin's tightly controlled political system,
was ousted on Wednesday in a power struggle between Kremlin and
government.
The Kremlin said President Putin had accepted the
resignation of the man who for a decade wielded immense power as
the grey cardinal behind the scenes under the former KGB spy but
later moved over to Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's camp.
The departure of one of his most experienced lieutenants is
a shot across the bows for Medvedev, who is under growing
pressure a year after swapping jobs with Putin for failing to
halt Russia's slide towards recession.
"It's of his own volition," presidential spokesman Dmitry
Peskov said, dismissing suggestions Surkov, 48, had been pushed.
"It's to do with the fact that decrees were not carried out."
But such decisions are almost always choreographed by Putin
who, sitting at the head of a table with cabinet ministers on
either side, glared straight at Surkov as he scolded them at a
meeting on Tuesday for not carrying out his orders and decrees.
Russian media and political analysts have long said a rift
has opened up between Putin and Medvedev, his long-time ally and
a former president, although both deny it.
"Of course it's a strike against Medvedev," said Dmitry
Oreshkin, an opposition-minded political analyst.
"It is a direct intervention by the president into the
nomenklatura of the government. It turns out he was simply
devoured. It will take some time and the prime minister will
also be devoured."
Surkov is best known inside Russia for shaping the Kremlin's
mindset under Putin: confident, ruthlessly commercial,
anti-Western and authoritarian despite his pet phrase,
"sovereign democracy," under which Putin and his United Russia
party dominate the political scene.
As Putin's top political adviser, Surkov became known as the
Kremlin's puppet master, or Russia's answer to France's Cardinal
Richelieu or a modern-day Machiavelli, and was loathed by
opponents, whom he often targeted with his acerbic wit.
One author wrote that he was "absolutely unnoticeable as a
living person" in the role of grey cardinal or puppet master.
But he came to be seen as Russia's third-most-powerful political
figure, after Putin and Medvedev, and kept a portrait of
Argentine-born revolutionary Che Guevara in his Kremlin office.
He quit the Kremlin in December 2011 after street protests
threatened Putin's grip on power and attacked the very system he
helped create, undermining what had appeared his peerless
mastery of the political scene. He had also made a mistake by
calling the protesters "the best part of society" in Russia.
BOHEMIAN SIDE
In government, Surkov had been responsible for overseeing
implementation of presidential decrees and innovation projects.
He may yet be back because Putin often rotates the people he
trusts, moving them from one role to another. Surkov spoke out
in London at the weekend in favour of creating alternative
parties to United Russia, fuelling speculation he might return
eventually in a role overseeing a new pro-Kremlin party.
His comments in London may have been part of his downfall
because he criticised federal investigators looking into
suspected embezzlement at Skolkovo, a state-owned innovation hub
created by Medvedev.
A spokesman for the federal Investigative Committee, which
has been instrumental in pursuing criminal cases against Kremlin
critics and is headed by Putin ally Alexander Bastrykin, hit
back in a newspaper article criticising Surkov.
Half-Chechen, Surkov also has a bohemian side. He has
written songs for a Russian rock group, Agata Kristi, and is
widely believed to be author of a novel called "Almost Zero"
which was published under a pseudonym.
He had become increasingly distant from Putin since the
start of the protests over Putin's decision to return to the
presidency after four years as prime minister, a post he held
while Medvedev kept the president's seat warm for him.
"The differences between them began long ago," a political
source close to the Kremlin said of Putin's relationship with
Surkov. Making clear who was behind Surkov's departure, he said:
"Only one person could have decided this - Putin."
Surkov's exit left Medvedev's government looking like "a
table with only three legs" that could be toppled at any time,
political analyst Alexei Mukhin told Ekho Moskvy radio, though
there are no outward signs Putin is about to dismiss Medvedev.
Surkov shares a degree of cynicism with many of his
generation of Russians who were educated as the children of a
superpower only to see the Soviet empire collapse around them.
He served in the army before entering business as the Soviet
Union crumbled. Among his patrons were Alfa Group, owned by rich
businessman Mikhail Fridman, and oil tycoon Mikhail
Khodorkovsky, who was jailed after falling foul of the Kremlin.
Surkov first joined the Kremlin under then-president Boris
Yeltsin and also worked there under Medvedev.
(Additional reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Maria Tsvetkova,
Polina Devitt and Steve Gutterman, writing by Timothy Heritage,
editing by Elizabeth Piper and Jon Boyle)