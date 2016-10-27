STOCKHOLM/MOSCOW Oct 27 Swedish furniture giant IKEA on Thursday rejected allegations it had evaded tax in Russia, a day after Russian investigators were reported to have opened a criminal case into its activities.

Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday that investigators were looking into allegations that IKEA, which views Russia as one of its fast growing markets, had not paid 32 billion roubles ($508 million) in tax.

The RIA agency said investigators suspected two IKEA subsidiaries had artificially lowered the price of a Russia-related transaction in 2011 to evade Russian taxes.

IKEA Group on Thursday denied any wrongdoing.

"The transaction was executed and independently audited, including the tax-aspect, to ensure it was in accordance with the relevant and applicable Russian and international laws and treaties," the company said in an emailed statement.

"We will cooperate with the authorities on the investigation."

IKEA's Russian lawyers said an investigation into the same allegations had been launched several weeks ago but that investigators had closed the case, the Interfax news agency reported, referring to their statement.

