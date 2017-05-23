LONDON May 23 The state-backed Russian Direct
Investment Fund is expecting to sign 100 billion roubles ($1.8
billion) worth of deals at an investment forum in early June in
sectors such as transport, logistics and mining, its chief
executive said on Tuesday.
RDIF's chief executive Kirill Dmitriev added that he was
"optimistic" about a potential investment in Eurasia Drilling,
which the fund has been eyeing through its Russia-China
Investment Fund, in conjunction with Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth
fund Mubadala, according to market sources.
Eurasia Drilling is Russia's largest drilling company by
metres drilled. The sovereign funds are thought to be interested
in taking a minority stake of 13-15 percent.
"We are moving full speed ahead. We believe this is a very
interesting investment not only for Middle Eastern partners but
also a possible investment for the Russia-China fund," Dmitriev
told London-based journalists on a conference call.
"So we are optimistic about being able to finalise our
investment in Eurasia Drilling very soon."
The fund is also mulling whether to invest in state shipping
firm Sovcomflot, part of which will be sold in June.
"We believe Sovcomflot is very high quality and run very
well, and we are open to considering an investment in Sovcomflot
but we have not reached a final decision as of yet," he said.
Other deals expected at this year's St Petersburg
International Forum are in the utilities, agriculture, real
estate development and healthcare sectors, but Dmitriev declined
to give details.
The forum will be held on June 1-3 and is expected to
attract sovereign wealth funds from around the globe, including
representatives from Oman and New Zealand for the first time,
Dmitriev said.
The RDIF was set up in 2011 to buy stakes in companies
alongside foreign financial and strategic investors. It can
invest up to 20 percent of its capital outside Russia.
It has reserved capital of $10 billion under management and
another $30 billion in commitments from foreign partners, which
include other sovereign wealth funds from Asia, the Middle East
and Europe.
Sovereign funds from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, China and
Kuwait are part of a consortium with the RDIF aiming to invest
in St Petersburg's Pulkovo airport. Dmitriev said finalisation
of this deal was expected shortly.
The RDIF is looking at investments in other Russian airports
and toll roads, he added. It is also interested in making an
investment in French logistics company GefCo, as part of RDIF's
strategic aim to do more with its European partners.
"We will be on a massive outreach programme to Europe," he
said, adding that he hoped to announce some transactions in
Germany this year.
Although Western sanctions against Russia have not prevented
co-investments from going ahead, Dmitriev acknowledged that for
many European banks and funds, there was a stigma associated
with considering Russian opportunities.
"We see this changing... Time will tell. Sanctions are a
limiting factor, but it's not up to us to discuss how to get rid
of them. This is a decision for our European partners," he said.
($1 = 56.3140 roubles)
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Hugh Lawson)