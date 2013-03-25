MOSCOW, March 25 Russia meat producer Cherkizovo
said on Monday Russia's Veterinary and
Phyto-Sanitary Surveillance Service (VPSS) has confirmed the
absence of African swine fever (ASF) at any of the company's
pork facilities.
The service reported suspected outbreaks of ASF in the
company's facilities in Penza and Tambov regions last week,
while the meat producer said independent tests had come back
negative.
"Absence of ASF was confirmed by clinical tests conducted at
Russia's Scientific Institution for Veterinary Virology and
Microbiology Research," Cherkizovo said in a statement, adding
that all Cherkizovo facilities were working normally.
Medium and large Russian pig farms are usually well
protected against ASF, which has no cure. The virus is most
common at small farms and is spread partly by wild boars. It is
harmless to human beings.
