MOSCOW, March 22 Russia's Veterinary and
Phyto-Sanitary Surveillance Service (VPSS) on Friday reported
suspected outbreaks of African Swine Fever (ASF) at units of
Cherkizovo , while the meat producer said
independent tests had come back clean.
The genetic material of the ASF pathogen was identified in
samples from pigs supplied this month to a meat processing plant
in the Penza region, the VPSS said.
The suppliers were Tambovmyasoprom and Resurs, both of which
are part of Cherkizovo.
A Cherkizovo representative, however, said tests at
independent laboratories found no ASF. The company said the
units account for a small share of its overall pork production.
The samples have been sent to the Russian Scientific
Research Institute of Veterinary Virology for the diagnosis
confirmation, the VPSS said.
Medium and large Russian pig farms are usually well
protected against ASF, which has no cure. The virus is most
common at small farms and is spread partly by wild boars. It is
harmless to humans.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Maria Kiselyova; editing by
Maya Dyakina and Jason Neely)