(Adds Swiss comments)
MOSCOW Nov 19 Switzerland said on Saturday that
Swiss fighter jets that flew alongside a Russian government
airliner heading to Peru had merely been making routine checks,
after Moscow demanded an explanation.
A Reuters reporter on board saw Swiss F/A-18 jets approach
the plane, carrying a Russian delegation on Friday to an
Asia-Pacific summit, and escort it while it was in Swiss
airspace.
"(We) have expressed surprise and asked for explanations
from Switzerland," Russia's embassy in Switzerland tweeted on
Saturday.
The Swiss Defence Ministry said two of its F/A-18s had flown
alongside the Russian plane for seven minutes over Swiss
territory.
It said such checks were conducted around 400 times a year
to double-check the identity of planes belonging to foreign
governments.
"It's like police patrols in the street checking a car to
make sure it wasn't stolen," a spokesman said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin flew to the summit of the
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum (APEC) on a different
aircraft.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Maria Kiselyova, Shadia
Nasralla in Vienna; writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by
Stephen Powell)