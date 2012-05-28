MOSCOW May 28 International sanctions have
failed to halt trade in Russian coal at Syrian ports, with
buyers switching to the euro from the dollar in deals
facilitated by the Syrian state bank and black market players, a
cement company executive said.
"We use banks in Damascus and Moscow," Al Badia Cement
procurement official Tarik Al-Akkari said at the Adam Smith CIS
Coal Conference.
"We use the National Bank of Syria. And we use the black
market. The black market is very active."
International sanctions have made it difficult for Syrian
businesses to obtain U.S. dollars and deterred many shippers
from trading with local firms.
The United States, European Union, Arab League and others
introduced sanctions as a result of the ongoing violence in the
country, which they blame on the government's assault on an
increasingly militarised uprising.
Al Badia Cement, located 80 km from Damascus, continues to
operate at full capacity despite the violence, and it expects to
produce 1.6 million tonnes of Portland cement this year.
"We cannot reach all of our markets because of the current
conditions," Al-Akkari said. "Now we are thinking about
exports."
Since 2010, Syria's imports of thermal coal to make cement
and fuel captive power plants have risen from almost nothing to
around 1 million tonnes a year.
A cement plant operated by France's Lafarge
purchases 350,000 tonnes per year, and Al-Akkari said Al Badia
buys about 20,000 tonnes of Russian coal per month, satisfying
all of its needs.
"Because of the sanctions, we are only buying Russian coal,"
Al-Akkari said. He added that many of the deliveries are now
made using Syrian ships instead of larger international vessels.
Earlier this month, a trader told Reuters that Syrian buyers
were willing to pay a premium of $3-$4 per tonne for steam coal,
although financing difficulties often forced payment delays of
up to two months.
However, Al-Akkari said that Al Badia has good relations
with its suppliers and that it has maintained existing payment
terms.
(Reporting by Alfred Kueppers and Damir Khalmetov; editing by
Jason Neely)