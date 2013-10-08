NUSA DUA, Indonesia Oct 8 Russia and the United
States agree on how to eliminate chemical weapons in Syria,
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after meeting
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.
"We have a common understanding of what needs to be done and
how. I am very glad that President (Barack) Obama is occupying
this position (on chemical arms)," Putin told reporters at the
end of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation trade summit on the
Indonesian island of Bali.
International experts charged with starting the process of
verifying and eliminating chemical weapons arrived in Syria
earlier this month. Russia, Syria's long-time ally and arms
supplier, has offered to assist with the demolition process.
Putin said he believed experts would be able to accomplish
their goal of ridding Syria of its chemical arms within a year.