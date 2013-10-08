* Putin says Russia, U.S. agree on Syria plan
* Says minor differences in approaches remain
* Remarks follow meeting with U.S. Secretary of State
By Alexei Anishchuk
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Oct 8 Russia and the United
States agree on how to eliminate chemical weapons in Syria,
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after meeting
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.
"We have a common understanding of what needs to be done and
how. I am very glad that President (Barack) Obama is occupying
this position (on chemical arms)," Putin told reporters at the
end of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation trade summit on the
Indonesian island of Bali.
International experts charged with starting the process of
verifying and eliminating chemical weapons arrived in Syria
earlier this month. Russia, Syria's long-time ally and arms
supplier, has offered to assist with the demolition process.
Putin said he believed experts from the Organisation for the
Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) would be able to
accomplish their goal of ridding Syria of its chemical arms
within a year.
"We and the Americans, the whole international community
trust them," he said. "If they are saying it is possible to do
this (eliminate Syria's chemical arms) in one year, then that's
the way it is."
The team of experts, supported by the United Nations, aim to
oversee destruction of the Syria's chemical weapons production
and mixing equipment by Nov. 1, and deal with all chemical
weapons materials by the end of June 2014.
Putin praised Syria for cooperation on the plan to destroy
its chemical arsenal, a deal brokered by Moscow and Washington
last month amid a possibility of U.S. military strikes against
the forces of President Bashar al-Assad.
"The doubts regarding the readiness of the Syrian leadership
to adequately respond to the decisions on chemical weapons
proved to be unjustified," he said. "Syria has joined these
efforts actively, is acting very transparently...and I hope this
work will continue further at the same pace and in the same
direction."
Relations between Washington and Moscow are strained by a
number of issues, including remaining differences on Syria and
Putin's record on human rights and democracy.
Russia has been a staunch supporter of Assad, whose fight
against armed opposition groups has taken the lives of 100,000
people in more than two years. Moscow and Beijing have vetoed
three U.N. resolutions intended to put pressure on Damascus.