MOSCOW Russia will continue with military supplies to Syria, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies on Sunday.
"There were military supplies, they are ongoing and they will continue. They are inevitably accompanied by Russian specialists, who help to adjust the equipment, to train Syrian personnel how to use these weaponry," Lavrov said.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Catherine Evans)
SEOUL South Korea's Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday he would push for reform and national unity if he is confirmed as the next president.
JAKARTA Jakarta's Christian governor was sentenced to two years in jail for blasphemy, a harsher-than-expected ruling that critics fear will embolden hardline Islamist forces to challenge secularism in Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority nation.