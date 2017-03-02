Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
MOSCOW Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the Syrian city of Palmyra has been fully recaptured from Islamic State militants, the RIA news agency reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
The Syrian army retook the ancient town, which has fallen to IS twice, with help from the Russian air force, it cited Peskov as saying.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.