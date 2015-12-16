(Repeats with no change to text)
By Jonathan Saul and Maria Tsvetkova
LONDON/MOSCOW Dec 16 Earlier this year, an old
refrigerator ship called the Georgiy Agafonov, built to
transport fruit and vegetables for the Soviet Union, was quietly
gathering rust in the Ukrainian port of Izmail where the Danube
flows into the Black Sea.
Its owners, a Ukrainian state company, assumed it would
never sail again. When a Turkish company offered to buy it for
$300,000, they watched as the hulk was towed away, presumably
for scrap.
Nine months later the ship is back at sea, renamed Kazan-60,
reflagged as part of Russia's naval auxiliary fleet, and
repurposed as an unlikely part of Moscow's biggest military
operation outside the old Soviet boundaries since the Cold War.
"It had not been used as a vessel for many years," said
Dmitri Barinov, board chairman of Ukraine's Danube Shipping
Company, surprised that the ship, which his company sold to
Turkish firm 2 E Denizcilik, was sailing again.
Photos of the ship, now flying the Russian flag, have
appeared on blogs of Russian military enthusiasts. Barinov
confirmed they look like the ship his company sold nine months
ago.
According to shipping industry sources, publicly available
data and photos collected by bloggers, Moscow has acquired at
least four nearly obsolete cargo vessels from Turkish firms
since around late September when it began air strikes in Syria.
The ships have been given new Russian names and enlisted in
Moscow's naval auxiliary, a logistics fleet which Russia, like
other maritime powers, maintains separate from its regular navy.
"It has become part of what is known as the Syria Express,"
one shipping source said. "These types of vessels are supplying
Russian troops with food, fuel, ammunition and small arms and
other logistics."
A second shipping source, from Turkey, said: "Russian
companies approached the market in September and bought six to
seven ships in total."
In addition to the Kazan-60, the newly acquired Russian
ships include at least three previously operated by Turkish
companies, now sporting new Russian names painted onto their
hulls: the Dvinitsa-50, the Kyzyl-60 and the Vologda-50.
VULNERABLE
Although previous owners reached by Reuters said they had no
idea the ships would end up as part of Russia's war effort,
Moscow's need to buy vessels from Turkey illustrates one of the
vulnerabilities of its campaign in an eastern Mediterranean and
Black Sea region in which it now has few friends.
Turkey strongly opposes Russia's Syrian ally, President
Bashar al-Assad. Moscow acquired the ships before its relations
with Ankara sharply deteriorated in November, when Turkey shot
down a Russian jet.
An official at 2 E Denizcilik, the Turkish company which
bought the Georgiy Agafonov from Ukraine in March, said it sold
the ship to another company and learned only from media
inquiries that it was later used to transport Russian military
supplies.
"An offshore company bought the ship, which we understand
was then sold to Russians. Later, we learned from the press that
it was used by the military."
An official at Troy Denizcilik, the Turkish firm which once
owned the ship Smyrna, now renamed Kyzyl-60, said it had not
been aware the vessel would be subsequently operated by the
Russian military.
"This was a ship we owned and used but decided to sell. A
buyer approached us. It was a normal transaction and we sold it
in early October," the official said, declining further comment.
According to the Equasis database used by the shipping
industry, the Dvinitsa-50 was previously named the Alican Deval
and the Vologda-50 was called the Dadali. Their last owners were
listed as Istanbul-based firms Deval Deniz Tasimaciligi and
Kuris Denizcilik. Reuters was not able to reach either firm for
comment.
Public ship tracking transponder data, which is available
from Thomson Reuters, parent company of Reuters, shows all four
vessels visited Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk in the
first three weeks of October, as the Russian air strikes on
Syrian targets gathered force.
The first shipping industry source said the vessels made
deliveries from Novorossiysk to Syrian ports including Tartous,
where Moscow leases its only naval base in the Mediterranean.
An employee at Novorossiysk port confirmed the Kazan-60 had
called there.
"It was here once and since then that's been it. It's clear
it is auxiliary fleet but I don't know where it went," he said.
Russian defence ministry officials did not respond to
requests for comment.
NEW CLASS
The need for the extra cargo ships arose because Russia's
warships did not by themselves have enough capacity to supply
the mission, said Vasily Kashin, senior research fellow at the
Moscow-based Centre for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies.
"Before we had to use amphibious landing ships to carry
supplies to Syria. But now they are not sufficient and we are
creating a new class of military transports which are part of
the navy but in fact are pure cargo ships," he said.
An icebreaker called the Yauza was also sent to the
Mediterranean from the Arctic to beef up Moscow's logistics.
According to publicly available shipping data, it made two trips
to Syria in October and November.
Buying old cargo ships gives Moscow more control than
contracting out its transport to commercial carriers, said Gerry
Northwood, chief operations officer with British maritime
security firm MAST.
"By expanding their merchant fleet, the Russians are
possibly seeking to bring the heavy lift of armaments and other
equipment destined for Syria under direct government control,"
he said.
"It does afford a bit of protection - they are Russian
flagged. It is likely they will put armed personnel on board and
will be robust about their immediate security," said Northwood,
a former Royal Navy captain with experience commanding British
warships.
At the same time, the auxiliary ships can still be used for
commercial business, and do not have to operate under the same
restrictions as fully-fledged warships in foreign ports.
"Not being military will allow the vessels greater freedom
of movement. It will not always be necessary for them to seek
diplomatic clearance for them to enter foreign ports," Northwood
said.
(Additional reporting by Jason Bush and Gleb Stolyarov in
Moscow and Can Sezer in Istanbul; Editing by Christian Lowe and
Peter Graff)