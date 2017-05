ASTANA Russia could re-establish security operations to guard the Tajik-Afghan border, Russian Deputy Defence Minister Yuri Borisov said on Thursday.

"I don't rule it out... We have a (military) base there as you know," Borisov told Reuters when asked if Russia could provide Tajikistan with military support to secure its border with Afghanistan.

"Our political leaders will discuss and decide. Everything is possible," Borisov said.

