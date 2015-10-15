(Adds quotes, analyst, details, background)
By Denis Dyomkin and Raushan Nurshayeva
ASTANA Oct 15 Russia, alarmed by increased
activity by Islamist insurgents near its borders with Central
Asia, may act to re-establish its control over Tajikistan's
border with Afghanistan, a senior Russian defence official said
on Thursday.
Taliban insurgents have made advances in the Afghan province
of Kunduz, bordering Tajikistan, while the prospect of Islamic
State-trained militants arriving in the region from the conflict
in Syria have increased security fears among Russia and its
Central Asian allies.
Speaking after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin on
Thursday, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said they were
"very concerned with the situation in Tajikistan".
Russian military used to patrol Tajikistan's sensitive
border with Afghanistan, pulling out in 2005 by agreement with
the local government.
Asked by Reuters if Moscow might re-establish its control of
Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan, Russian Deputy Defence
Minister Yuri Borisov said: "I don't rule it out."
Referring to a Russian military base in Tajikistan which
maintains a 6,000-strong force, Borisov said: "We have a base
there as you know. Our political leaders will discuss and
decide. Everything is possible."
Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy and the
second-largest post-Soviet oil producer after Russia, has itself
been rocked by clashes between its security forces and Islamist
insurgents.
Possible terrorist threats are expected to loom large on the
agenda of meetings of foreign ministers of the Russia-led CIS in
Kazakhstan later on Thursday and of CIS heads of state on
Friday.
In October 2013, Tajikistan ratified a deal with Moscow,
agreeing to extend the deployment of Russian soldiers at the
base by three decades.
Tajikistan lost tens of thousands of lives in a 1992-97
civil war between its Moscow-backed secular government and
Islamist guerrillas.
The fragile peace in the Muslim state of 8 million, which is
the poorest of the 15 ex-Soviet republics, was shattered last
month by a riot led by a former deputy defence minister,
Abdukhalim Nazarzoda. He was killed by security forces.
In the past few weeks authorities have arrested several
dozen members of the opposition Islamic Renaissance Party, the
only legal religious force in Tajikistan, accused of plotting
the coup with Nazarzoda.
