* Russia signs 30-year extension on base in Tajikistan
* Ex-Soviet states wary of militancy after Afghan pullout
* Putin: NATO is throwback but can play positive role
* Better terms for Tajik migrants and power plant deals
By Gleb Bryanski
DUSHANBE, Oct 5 Russia extended its military
presence in Tajikistan for 30 years on Friday in a deal to
secure the southern fringes of its former Soviet empire after
NATO troops leave Afghanistan.
The countries' defence ministers signed an agreement
prolonging Russia's lease on a base in the former Soviet
republic until 2042 during a visit by President Vladimir Putin.
The lease had previously been due to expire on Jan. 1, 2014,
the same year most foreign combat troops are due to leave
Afghanistan, which shares a long, mountainous and porous border
with Tajikistan.
More than 6,000 soldiers stationed across three towns in
Tajikistan comprise Russia's Base 201, the Kremlin's biggest
troop deployment abroad and a bulwark against any spillover of
Islamist militancy into its post-Soviet hinterland.
Addressing soldiers and officers at the base, Putin aired
familiar complaints about NATO, saying Russia was concerned
about expansion of infrastructure of the alliance, which now
includes several former Soviet satellites.
"I believe (NATO) is to a large degree a throwback of the
Cold War," Putin said. But he suggested the alliance could be a
positive force as long as it does not try to usurp the power of
the U.N. Security Council, where Russia has veto power.
"To some degree, under certain circumstances, if it acts on
a mandate of U.N. Security Council, NATO can play a positive
role," Putin said.
"We will develop our relationship with this organisation."
Putin has been a harsh critic of NATO operations from the
bombing of Serbia in 1999 to the air strikes that helped oust
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, and has cast the United
States as a meddler out to stamp its will on the world.
RUSSIAN WORRIES
But he has backed cooperation with NATO on Afghanistan,
allowing the use of Russian territory for transit and supplies.
The Kremlin has chosen relatively loyal Tajikistan as its
main line of defence against a new wave of radical Islamists and
narcotics trafficking from Afghanistan.
Putin also signed a deal last month to extend Russia's lease
on an air base in neighbouring Kyrgyzstan through 2032.
"Together with the base at Kant in Kyrgyzstan, the base in
Tajikistan will serve the interests of Russia," Putin told the
troops at Base 201.
Hundreds of spectators watched his motorcade sweep through
the streets of Dushanbe to the base on the outskirts of the
capital. Buildings were decorated with Tajik and Russian flags.
Putin has sought to boost the Kremlin's presence in Central
Asia, where the United States and China are also vying for
influence, by providing political support to its authoritarian
leaders and offering lucrative economic deals.
His visit produced a package of agreements that could
bolster Tajikistan's economy, including one providing better
terms for Tajik migrant workers in Russia.
Around 1.1 million Tajiks, one-seventh of the country's
population, reside in Russia and the wages they send home
account for half the country's GDP.
Other deals pledged cooperation building hydropower
facilities and removed import duties on Russian light oil
products used in Tajikistan.
BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS
Putin's foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said Russia would
pay a symbolic sum to extend the lease on the base.
Tajikistan, the poorest of 15 former Soviet republics,
initially wanted Russia to pay full price but Russia declined,
saying Tajikistan needed its protection after the NATO pullout.
"We need this base, and Tajikistan needs it," Ushakov said.
Russian military and economic support is particularly
important to Tajik President Imomali Rakhmon, whose rule has
been undermined by chronic poverty, the growth of radical Islam
and sporadic outbreaks of violence.
In a joint statement, Putin and Rakhmon said they considered
"stopping the threat of terrorism and drug trafficking from the
territory of Afghanistan as one of their priorities in efforts
to maintain regional stability".
Rakhmon, former head of a Soviet cotton farm, turned 60 on
Friday, two days before Putin reaches the same milestone. Putin
presented Rakhmon with a Russian-made sniper rifle as a gift.
In power for 20 years, the Tajik president will seek another
seven-year term in a November 2013 election.
"It's important to Rakhmon to remain in power in 2013, and
the Kremlin's support will be decisive," said Zafar Abdullayev,
a Dushanbe-based political analyst.