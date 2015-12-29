ADB agrees to lend $500 mln to Azeri gas project
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
MOSCOW Dec 29 Russia is ready "to show flexibility" on the possible easing of sanctions imposed on Afghanistan's Taliban movement by the United Nations Security Council, TASS news agency on Tuesday quoted a senior Russian diplomat as saying.
Russia supports the policy of Afghanistan's central government aimed at achieving national reconciliation, Zamir Kabulov, a department chief at Russia's Foreign Ministry and President Vladimir Putin's special envoy on Afghanistan, was quoted as saying.
He said Moscow would support possible easing of sanctions imposed on the Taliban if it did not run counter to Afghanistan's national interests. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 333,905 dinars versus 278,860 dinars year ago