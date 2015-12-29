(Adds details, background)
MOSCOW Dec 29 Russia is ready "to show
flexibility" on the possible easing of sanctions imposed on
Afghanistan's Taliban insurgents by the U.N. Security Council,
TASS news agency quoted a senior Russian diplomat on Tuesday as
saying.
Russia supports Afghanistan government policy aimed at
achieving national reconciliation, Zamir Kabulov, a department
chief at Russia's Foreign Ministry and President Vladimir
Putin's special envoy on Afghanistan, was quoted as saying.
"We are ready to approach in a flexible way the issues of a
possible easing of the regime of sanctions under Security
Council Resolution 1988 on the Taliban, if this does not
contradict Afghanistan's national interests," he said.
"No one is talking today about achieving a victory by
military means over the Taliban, while the implementation of the
national reconciliation policy would in practice mean their
return to power," Kabulov said.
He appeared to be suggesting that major powers should
consider an accommodation with the Taliban to stop the spread of
rival Islamic State militants, deemed a much bigger,
international menace by the West.
Security Council Resolution 1988 passed in 2011 branded the
Taliban insurgency a threat to international peace and imposed
asset freezes, travel bans and other curbs on entities and
individuals designated as associated with the Taliban.
But militants from Islamic State, which has seized parts of
Iraq and Syria, recently entered eastern Afghanistan and come
into conflict with the Taliban, which has labelled Islamic State
as "barbaric" in areas that it has captured.
Kabulov said last week that Russian interests in Afghanistan
"objectively coincide" with those of the Taliban movement in the
fight against Islamic State. He also said Russia had established
communication channels to exchange information with the Taliban.
Moscow, currently conducting a bombing campaign in Syria it
says is aimed at Islamic State forces, has been concerned about
the possible spread of Islamic State from Afghanistan into
neighbouring ex-Soviet states like Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and
Turkmenistan.
Groups associated with Islamic State have made growing
inroads in Afghanistan, attracting fighters and support away
from disenchanted members of the Taliban.
They have been battling government forces and the Taliban in
a challenge for supremacy of the Islamist insurgency, and its
rise has caused alarm outside Afghanistan, with U.S. commanders
citing the movement as a reason to delay troop withdrawals.
