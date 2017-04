MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russia will freeze tariffs on state-regulated services including gas, electricity and railways in 2014, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Wednesday after a budget meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

The decision to prevent regulated prices from rising for the first time since 1999 is a effort to ease pressure on household budgets and foster growth in an economy slowed by financial trouble in Europe and deep dependence on energy revenue.