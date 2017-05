MOSCOW Oct 17 Russia's Tatfondbank plans to issue a 3-year Eurobond worth up to $150 million, a financial market source told Reuters on Monday.

The bank plans to hold a roadshow in Zurich, Geneva, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Moscow starting from Oct. 17, the source said.

(Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Katya Golubkova and Dmitry Solovyov)