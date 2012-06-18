MOSCOW, June 18 Russian oil producer Tatneft said on Monday its net profit in the first quarter came to 28.1 billion roubles ($864.55 million), up from 24.5 billion roubles seen in the same period a year ago.

Revenue in the first three months of the year was 151 billion roubles, compared to 131.7 billion a year ago.

($1 = 32.5025 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Edited by Andrey Ostroukh)