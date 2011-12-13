MOSCOW Dec 13 Russian oil company Tatneft , a regional producer and refinery of heavy, high sulphur crude oil, said its net profit in the first nine months of 2011 rose 50 percent to 45 billion roubles ($1.42 billion) on a slower rise in revenue.

Revenue for the period came in at 447.8 billion roubles, up from 338.2 billion roubles a year earlier, the company said on its website (www.tatneft.ru).