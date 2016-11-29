MOSCOW Nov 29 All decisions on taxes should be taken before the end of summer in 2018 when the State Duma or lower house of parliament wraps up its spring session, Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Tuesday.

Though the current government has pledged not to increase the tax burden on businesses and households, Moscow is under pressure to find new revenue channels because weak oil prices are making it harder to fill state coffers. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)