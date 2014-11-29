MOSCOW Nov 29 Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov,
the owner of consumer credit group TCS, said he may opt
to delist the company shares from the London Stock Exchange
after they lost more than 80 percent in a year.
A spokeswoman for TCS confirmed comments made by Tinkov and
reported by RIA Novosti news agency on Saturday
"If the shares will behave just like they do now, we leave
the right to delist it and make the company private," Tinkov
said.
TCS placed its shares in London in October 2013, in an
initial public offering (IPO), which valued the business at $3.2
billion - or an estimated five times book value. Some analysts
said it was overvalued despite the company's dynamic growth.
TCS's global depositary receipts, or proxy shares, fell more
than 80 percent since the IPO, hit by a new consumer credit law
in Russia and on general risk aversion related to Russian assets
due to Moscow's standoff with the West over its role in Ukraine.
"We will very actively follow the situation during the next
year. And if there is a need (to delist) we will make such a
decision, I will make such a decision," Tinkov was quoted as
saying.
After the IPO, Tinkov remained majority owner with a stake
of 50.9 percent. Goldman Sachs, Baring Vostok, Vostok
Nafta and Horizon Capital retain stakes of 4.5 percent, 2.9
percent, 4.8 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)