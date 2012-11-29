MOSCOW Nov 29 Tinkoff Credit Systems (TCS), a
mid-sized Russian bank, raised $125 million via a subordinated
Eurobond issue, which will help the fast-growing lender to
support its capital, one of arrangers told Reuters on Thursday.
The issue, maturing in June 2018, was priced with a yield of
14 percent.
Albert Sagiryan, managing director at Goldman Sachs Russia,
said demand for the offering exceeded $150 million, adding that
investors were split between institutional investors, private
banks and Russian accounts.
Russian borrowers raised almost $50 billion from Eurobond
sales in 2012, double what they raised last year, benefiting
from investor appetite for emerging market investments.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by
Douglas Busvine)