MOSCOW Oct 8 Russian consumer credit firm TCS Group said on Thursday that Tinkoff Bank had bought an additional part of Svyaznoy Bank's credit card portfolio worth a total of 3.33 billion roubles ($53.27 million).

In total, Tinkoff Bank, which is part of TCS Group, has now bought 6.43 billion roubles worth of Svyaznoy Bank's credit card portfolio, TCS said in a statement on the London Stock Exchange, where its shares are listed. ($1 = 62.5100 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning)