MOSCOW, June 6 Russian consumer lender TCS Group made record profits of 1.9 billion roubles ($28.9 million) in the first quarter, beating analysts' forecasts.

The bank also improved its guidance, saying it now expected to make 7-8 billion roubles in net profit this year and to achieve a return on equity of over 25 percent for 2016.

Analysts had expected TCS would make 1.4 billion roubles in the first three months of the year.

TCS is an online provider of retail banking services and also sells insurance. It was founded by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov.

