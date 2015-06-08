(Adds detail, comment)
MOSCOW, June 8 Russian consumer credit firm TCS
Group said on Monday it had made a quarterly loss for
the first time since it listed its shares in London in October
2013, as it reined in credit card issuance and suffered forex
losses.
Russian banks have seen their profits slide because of high
central bank funding costs and as an economic slowdown has led
to a deterioration in the quality of their loan books.
TCS, founded and controlled by Russian entrepreneur Oleg
Tinkov, also said its first-quarter financial performance
reflected a busy debt repayment schedule and a volatile funding
environment.
"We took a decision to sacrifice the bottom line in the
first quarter of 2015," Oliver Hughes, chief executive of
Tinkoff Bank, one of TCS's businesses, said in a statement.
"We require no further funding to meet our obligations for
the year and can now concentrate on building our business
profitability in the remainder of the year," he said.
TCS, an online provider of retail banking services which
also sells insurance, made a net loss of 193 million roubles
($3.5 million) in the first quarter, as opposed to a profit of
362 million roubles in the same period of last year.
.
Its shares fell 2.9 percent in early trade on the London
Stock Exchange.
TCS said its net interest margin declined to 28.4 percent in
the first quarter from 33 percent a year earlier. Its share of
non-performing loans fell to 14.4 percent, however, from 14.5
percent at the end of 2014.
It issued 79,000 credit cards in the first three months of
2015, 72 percent lower than the year-earlier figure.
Hughes said he expected TCS's loan portfolio to remain
broadly flat for the rest of the year, in line with the Russian
banking sector as a whole.
"We expect the cost of risk to remain at broadly the same
level as in 2014 and plan to end the year in profit assuming
there will be no further sharp FX swings," he added.
($1 = 55.9300 roubles)
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy heritage)