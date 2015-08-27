(Adds detail, bank comment)

MOSCOW Aug 27 Russian consumer lender TCS Group returned to profit in the second quarter and said on Thursday it was looking to increase its loan book in the remainder of the year to drive a recovery in earnings.

TCS made 396 million roubles ($5.8 million) in profit in the second quarter, slightly better than analysts' forecast for profit of 375 million roubles but still down around 70 percent on the same period a year earlier.

Russia's consumer lenders have seen their profits slide as an economic downturn has prompted a rise in bad loans. The central bank has also tightened regulation to restrict the interest rates they can charge households.

Oliver Hughes, chief executive of Tinkoff Bank, one of TCS' businesses, said the group had started to gradually increase credit card issuance, reflecting greater confidence in borrowers' ability to meet loan repayments.

Hughes added TCS would also consider buying loan portfolios from other Russian lenders, following two purchases of credit card portfolios from Svyaznoy Bank in June and July this year worth over 3 billion roubles.

Its second-quarter results continued to be dragged lower by high loan-loss provisions, which totalled 3.86 billion roubles in the second quarter, although the group's cost of risk fell slightly to 16.6 percent.

In the first quarter TCS made a quarterly loss for the first time since it listed its shares in London in October 2013. TCS is controlled by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov. ($1 = 67.8718 roubles)